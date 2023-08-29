Kolkata Police summons ED sleuths on file download at computer in office linked to Sujay Bhadra

The Kolkata Police has summoned the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials probing the multi-crore cash for school job case in West Bengal in connection with a complain of external file downloads in the computer of a corporate entity linked to a prime accused in the school job case Sujay Krishna Bhadra.

The summons follows a complaint by an employee of the office of the said corporate entity in South Kolkata accusing the ED officials of “planting evidence” in the form of external file download at one of the office computers while conducting marathon raid and search operations there in the first two days of the last week.

It comes a day after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee too indirectly accused the central agency sleuths of “planting evidence”.