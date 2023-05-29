K'taka Minister to hold meeting on free bus travel for women

"The BJP Prime Minister had promised to transfer Rs 15 lakh for all accounts and create two crore jobs every year. Let them fulfil those promises first," he taunted.



Responding to reports that he was unhappy about the allocation of the transport portfolio, Reddy stated that this is not about being happy or unhappy.



"We have to carry out the job entrusted to us. The cabinet posts are not permanent. The ministers will change and portfolios are also going to be changed. I have not gone to the doorstep of any leader lobbying for a portfolio.



"You can confirm this with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. When I worked as the Minister of Transport earlier for four months, the department had got many awards," he maintained.