Kuki MLAs afraid of travelling to Imphal, likely to skip assembly session

Most of the Kuki MLAs irrespective of their party affiliations are unlikely to attend the Manipur assembly session slated to be called from August 21 in view of the continued ethnic violence, according to leaders from the community.

An apex Meitei organisation COCOMI, which has been spearheading demands for an early session of the assembly to "unanimously" reject demands for separate administrative units for Kukis, however, claimed that it would ensure safety of tribal MLAs if "they really want to come.".

"In view of the prevailing law and order situation and the continuing violence in Manipur, it will not be possible on my part to attend the upcoming session," said LM Khaute, BJP MLA for Churachandpur, one of the worst-hit districts by the ongoing race riots, in a telephonic interview to PTI.