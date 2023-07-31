Kuki women who were paraded naked by a mob in Manipur approach SC

The two Kuki women, who were paraded naked and sexually assaulted by a mob in Manipur, have approached the Supreme Court.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud is scheduled to hear on Monday the plea filed by the two survivors along with the clutch of pleas related to inter-ethnic clashes in Manipur, including the suo moto case where Centre and Manipur governments were directed to take immediate steps on the viral video of the two young women being paraded naked.

The bench will also consider the reply of the Centre government detailing the actions taken in relation to the disturbing incident.