Kunal Kamra, journalist Seema Chishti move SC over legislative privileges, free speech

Kunal Kamra and Seema Chishti have moved the SC on legislative privilege and free speech.

A seven-judge bench will hear the issue from 6 October.

Kamra faces privilege proceedings over his Maharashtra Assembly-linked comedy special.

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra and journalist Seema Chishti have moved the Supreme Court seeking to intervene in a case examining the scope of legislative privileges of MLAs and their interplay with freedom of speech and expression.

A seven-judge Constitution bench is scheduled to begin hearing the matter on 6 October. The case raises questions about the relationship between legislative privileges and fundamental rights, including freedom of speech under Article 19(1)(a).

Kamra, in his plea, said he was directly affected by the issues before the court because of privilege proceedings pending against him in the Maharashtra Assembly over his comedy special Naya Bharat. He argued that using legislative privilege to “stifle” citizens’ speech affects not only members of the press but anyone commenting on the actions of legislators.

The comedy special triggered controversy over remarks concerning Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde. BJP legislator Pravin Darekar had moved a breach of privilege notice against Kamra and Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sushma Andhare.