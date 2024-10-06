Where are the cheetahs of Kuno National Park? Not a one in sight

The Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, the only home of cheetahs in the country, reopened for tourists on Sunday, 6 October, after being shut for the annual monsoon season.

But the visitors' two-year wait to get a glimpse of the cheetahs is not yet over, as the felines have not been released into the wild so far.

Eight large carnivores were brought from Namibia to Kuno in September 2022 and put in bomas (enclosures) to establish their population in India.

Later, another 12 cheetahs were brought from South Africa in February 2023 as part of the Indian government's project to 'reintroduce' cheetahs into the country.

Not all survived. Several new cubs born in India died too.