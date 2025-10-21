Ladakh Buddhist Association asks for videos to aid 24 Sept violence probe
Association also appeals to local community to hold weddings and ceremonies without music or traditional instruments
The LBA (Ladakh Buddhist Association), a key part of the Leh Apex Body, has called on the public to provide photos and video footage related to the violent clashes that erupted on 24 September in Leh. The violence resulted in the deaths of four people, including a 1999 Kargil war veteran, and several others sustained injuries.
The LBA emphasised that visual evidence is crucial for the judicial inquiry led by retired Supreme Court judge Justice B.S. Chauhan, appointed by the Union home ministry on 17 October.
The probe aims to investigate the circumstances surrounding the violent law-and-order situation, police action, and the resultant deaths.
The LBA assured that the identities of those coming forward with evidence would be kept confidential to encourage the submission of any footage.
The association also appealed to the local community to hold weddings and ceremonies without the use of music or traditional instruments such as the Daman and Surna, as a mark of respect to the victims who sacrificed their lives supporting Ladakh’s demand for statehood and constitutional safeguards under the Sixth Schedule.
The 24 September violence marked a disturbing escalation in the region's ongoing agitation for greater autonomy.
The clashes occurred amid a shutdown called by the Ladakh Buddhist Association and the KDA (Kargil Democratic Alliance), who have been spearheading these demands for over five years.
The unrest disrupted local peace and saw protesters set fire to a BJP office while police responded with tear gas and live ammunition, resulting in serious injuries and deaths.
Following the incident, the Union home ministry announced a judicial inquiry to ensure a thorough and impartial investigation into the excessive use of force by security personnel.
However, both the LBA and KDA have voiced their rejection of a magisterial inquiry, demanding instead a robust judicial probe free from local administrative influence. They also seek compensation for the deceased and the critically injured, along with the release of detainees arrested after the violence.
In pursuit of dialogue, both bodies are scheduled to meet with a sub-committee of the home ministry in Delhi, aiming to break a nearly five-month deadlock and work towards a political resolution.
These talks hold significant promise for addressing longstanding grievances and restoring peace in a region deeply scarred by recent violence and unfulfilled promises.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines