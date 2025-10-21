Ladakh Buddhist Association asks for videos to aid 24 Sept violence probe

The LBA (Ladakh Buddhist Association), a key part of the Leh Apex Body, has called on the public to provide photos and video footage related to the violent clashes that erupted on 24 September in Leh. The violence resulted in the deaths of four people, including a 1999 Kargil war veteran, and several others sustained injuries.

The LBA emphasised that visual evidence is crucial for the judicial inquiry led by retired Supreme Court judge Justice B.S. Chauhan, appointed by the Union home ministry on 17 October.

The probe aims to investigate the circumstances surrounding the violent law-and-order situation, police action, and the resultant deaths.

The LBA assured that the identities of those coming forward with evidence would be kept confidential to encourage the submission of any footage.

The association also appealed to the local community to hold weddings and ceremonies without the use of music or traditional instruments such as the Daman﻿ and Surna﻿, as a mark of respect to the victims who sacrificed their lives supporting Ladakh’s demand for statehood and constitutional safeguards under the Sixth Schedule.

The 24 September violence marked a disturbing escalation in the region's ongoing agitation for greater autonomy.