Leh Apex Body welcomes judicial probe but demands Ladakh representation
LAB expressed concerns that the inquiry’s scope may be biased, pointing out that the team currently lacks any representative from Ladakh
The LAB (Leh Apex Body) on Saturday welcomed the Union government's decision to initiate a judicial probe into the violent clashes that took place in Leh on September 24, which resulted in the deaths of four people, including a Kargil war veteran.
The judicial commission is headed by retired Supreme Court judge Justice B S Chauhan, assisted by retired district judge Mohan Singh Parihar as judicial secretary and IAS officer Tushar Anand as administrative secretary.
However, LAB expressed concerns that the inquiry’s scope may be biased, pointing out that the team currently lacks any representative from Ladakh.
“We want this inquiry to be completely transparent and no attempt should be made to hide anything,” LAB Co-chairman and Ladakh Buddhist Association chief Chering Dorje Lakruk said. He emphasised including someone from Ladakh to build public trust in the commission.
Meanwhile, LAB condemned the Ladakh administration’s actions to foil a planned silent march on Saturday, describing the restrictions and deployment of police as undemocratic and symptomatic of fear within the administration.
Despite these restrictions, a symbolic silent march was conducted with limited participation. LAB reiterated that peaceful agitation is a constitutional right that must not be suppressed.
In protest against the September 24 violence and ongoing detentions, residents of Ladakh observed a blackout between 6 pm and 9 pm on Saturday, switching off their lights. The blackout was part of a wider protest campaign coordinated by the LAB and the KDA (Kargil Democratic Alliance) seeking justice for victims and restoration of democratic rights.
The judicial probe marks a key demand of the protesting groups, who have suspended dialogue with the Centre pending progress on transparency, release of detainees, including activist Sonam Wangchuk, and constitutional safeguards under the sixth schedule for Ladakh.
The government has expressed willingness to maintain dialogue, hoping for resolution through ongoing discussions.
