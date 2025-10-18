Leh Apex Body welcomes judicial probe but demands Ladakh representation

The LAB (Leh Apex Body) on Saturday welcomed the Union government's decision to initiate a judicial probe into the violent clashes that took place in Leh on September 24, which resulted in the deaths of four people, including a Kargil war veteran.

The judicial commission is headed by retired Supreme Court judge Justice B S Chauhan, assisted by retired district judge Mohan Singh Parihar as judicial secretary and IAS officer Tushar Anand as administrative secretary.

However, LAB expressed concerns that the inquiry’s scope may be biased, pointing out that the team currently lacks any representative from Ladakh.

“We want this inquiry to be completely transparent and no attempt should be made to hide anything,” LAB Co-chairman and Ladakh Buddhist Association chief Chering Dorje Lakruk said. He emphasised including someone from Ladakh to build public trust in the commission.