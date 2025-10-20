Ladakh talks to resume after unrest; civil society-Centre meet on 22 October
There will be three members each from ABL and KDA, along with senior MHA officials and the Ladakh MP at the discussions
Days after the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) ordered a judicial inquiry into the September 24 violence in Leh, which left four people dead in police firing, Ladakh’s civil society groups have agreed to resume talks with the Centre on 22 October 2025.
The violence had erupted during protests demanding statehood and inclusion of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. The incident also led to the arrest of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk under the National Security Act (NSA).
This prompted the Apex Body Leh (ABL) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) to withdraw from talks earlier scheduled for 6 October. The groups had refused to engage with the Centre until an independent judicial probe was announced.
The MHA’s notification on Thursday appointed former Supreme Court judge, Justice B S Chauhan, to lead the inquiry into “the circumstances leading to the serious law and order situation, the police action and the resultant unfortunate death of the four individuals.”
The move has cleared the way for renewed dialogue between the Centre and the two umbrella groups leading Ladakh’s political movement.
According to sources, the 22 October meeting will be held between the MHA and a sub-committee of the High Powered Committee (HPC) formed to address Ladakh’s demands. “There will be three members each from ABL and KDA, along with senior MHA officials and the Ladakh MP,” said ABL co-chair Chhering Dorje Lakruk, welcoming the swift scheduling of the meeting.
Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, who heads the HPC, is expected to miss the meeting as he will be in Bihar for election-related engagements. However, the Joint Secretary for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh will attend, alongside other senior officials.
The agenda is likely to include discussions on land protection, establishment of a public service commission, and the demand for two Lok Sabha seats for Ladakh. Issues related to the 24 September violence and subsequent police action will be examined separately by the judicial inquiry and the HPC once Rai rejoins the talks, an MHA official said.
The 24 September protests, which began as a hunger strike led by Wangchuk, spiralled into violence when a group of youths resorted to stone-pelting and arson. The mob allegedly torched the BJP’s Leh office and attacked the Secretariat and the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) building. Police firing to control the situation resulted in four deaths, including that of a Kargil war veteran.
Following the unrest, Wangchuk was accused of instigating the crowds and detained under the NSA. Over 50 people were arrested, though more than half have since been released on bail.
ABL leaders had earlier demanded an impartial inquiry led by a Supreme Court judge, withdrawal of “baseless” cases against activists, and the release of those arrested. They had also objected to statements made by Ladakh’s Lieutenant Governor and senior police officials alleging foreign involvement and links to Pakistan.
“Our people are deeply hurt by such insinuations,” Lakruk had said. “Ladakhis have always demonstrated loyalty to the nation and will not tolerate being branded anti-national.”
According to sources, the MHA has assured the ABL and KDA that these grievances will also be addressed in future HPC discussions once the main dialogue process resumes.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines