Ladakh talks to resume after unrest; civil society-Centre meet on 22 October

Days after the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) ordered a judicial inquiry into the September 24 violence in Leh, which left four people dead in police firing, Ladakh’s civil society groups have agreed to resume talks with the Centre on 22 October 2025.

The violence had erupted during protests demanding statehood and inclusion of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. The incident also led to the arrest of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk under the National Security Act (NSA).

This prompted the Apex Body Leh (ABL) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) to withdraw from talks earlier scheduled for 6 October. The groups had refused to engage with the Centre until an independent judicial probe was announced.

The MHA’s notification on Thursday appointed former Supreme Court judge, Justice B S Chauhan, to lead the inquiry into “the circumstances leading to the serious law and order situation, the police action and the resultant unfortunate death of the four individuals.”

The move has cleared the way for renewed dialogue between the Centre and the two umbrella groups leading Ladakh’s political movement.

According to sources, the 22 October meeting will be held between the MHA and a sub-committee of the High Powered Committee (HPC) formed to address Ladakh’s demands. “There will be three members each from ABL and KDA, along with senior MHA officials and the Ladakh MP,” said ABL co-chair Chhering Dorje Lakruk, welcoming the swift scheduling of the meeting.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, who heads the HPC, is expected to miss the meeting as he will be in Bihar for election-related engagements. However, the Joint Secretary for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh will attend, alongside other senior officials.