Lalu blames the Modi govt for filing 'case after case' against him and his family members

Two days after the CBI filed a fresh chargesheet against RJD president Lalu Prasad, his wife and former chief minister Rabri Devi, son and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and others in connection with the land-for-jobs scam, Prasad on Wednesday launched a blistering attack on the Narendra Modi government.

Prasad, who has been accused of corruption during his tenure as railway minister, said "one case after another" was being filed against him and his close family members.

"Mukadama par mukadama," said Prasad, while addressing party workers after inaugurating a function to mark 27 years of RJD's formation.

Switching over to his native Bhojpuri for a moment, Prasad said, "What will happen to you (Modi) when your days are over? At least we have earned the goodwill and are still showered with petals and garlands".