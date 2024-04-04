Court takes cognisance of ED chargesheet against Hemant Soren

A special court in Ranchi on Thursday, 4 April, took cognisance of the chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren and four others in connection with the land scam.

The matter, which is under investigation as per the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, pertains to allegedly acquiring, possessing, and concealing the proceeds of crime in the form of an immovable property measuring 8.8 acres at Bariatu in Ranchi.

In a statement on Thursday, the ED said that besides Hemant Soren, four other persons -- Bhanu Pratap Prasad, Binod Singh, Hileyrious Kachhap and Raj Kumar Pahan have also been named as accused in the case for their alleged roles in aiding the former Jharkhand chief minister in his unlawful acquisition and possession of the said property.

The ED said that the mentioned property that is worth Rs 31 crore has also been provisionally attached.

The financial probe agency had initiated money laundering investigation in the cases of land scam on the basis of multiple FIRs registered by Jharkhand Police against several persons including government officials.