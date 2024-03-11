SC protects TV news anchor Sudhir Chaudhary from arrest in Hemant Soren case

The Supreme Court on Monday granted protection from arrest to news anchor and Aaj Tak consulting editor Sudhir Chaudhary in connection with an FIR lodged in Jharkhand's capital Ranchi for allegedly making objectionable remarks on air after former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in January.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud took note of the submissions of senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, appearing for the journalist, that he was facing threat of arrest. “Pending further orders, no coercive steps (should) be taken,” the bench ordered and issued notice to the state police and others on the news anchor's plea.

A tribal group had filed a police complaint under the Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against Chaudhary for his alleged remarks.