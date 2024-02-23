Biggest BrahMo deal: 220-plus missiles for Rs 19,500 crore

In move to bolster India's maritime capabilities, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) greenlit a monumental deal worth Rs 19,000 crore for the procurement of over 200 BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles and associated equipment for the Indian Navy on 22 February 2024.

These missiles are set to substantially augment the Navy's combat capabilities, with the majority earmarked for deployment on various warships.

The approved proposal encompasses a mix of BrahMos missiles, including variants with ranges of approximately 290 km (already in use on several ships in the fleet) and 450 km (the newest model), respectively.

BrahMos Aerospace Pvt Ltd, a joint venture between India and Russia, manufactures these supersonic cruise missiles, renowned for their versatility and precision.

These missiles, capable of being launched from submarines, ships, aircraft or land platforms, fly at speeds nearly three times that of sound, rendering them highly effective in both anti-ship and attack operations.

The formal contract for the acquisition is anticipated to be finalised in the coming months, with India also poised to export BrahMos missiles to several countries, including the Philippines and perhaps Argentina, as per Business Today.

This monumental procurement initiative comes amid escalating concerns over maritime security, particularly in light of China's expanding presence in the Indian Ocean region.