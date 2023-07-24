Lavasa City to get Rs 1,814 crore upgrade courtesy new developer

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has approved Darwin Platform Infrastructure Limited's (DPIL) resolution plan for India’s first private hill station Lavasa which contemplates an investment of Rs. 1,814 crores including a resolution plan amount of Rs 1,466.50 crores to be paid cum discharged from funds infused over multiple tranches into the corporate Debtor 'by way of cash funding and instruments, being equity, project inflows, loans, advances or a combination thereof'.

These amounts shall be utilised for mandatory payments under the code, payments proposed to be made to certain creditors including operational creditors and the secured financial creditors of the corporate Debtors, and meeting the working capital and expenditure requirements.

Besides pledging the investment, the approved resolution envisages delivery of fully constructed properties to the home buyers within five years at the actual cost basis. DPIL has also planned to retain the previous manpower and pledged an amount of Rs 22.50 crore for city maintenance and Rs 70 crore for repairs and infrastructure upgradation.