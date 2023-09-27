Law Commission likely to back simultaneous elections for 2029

The 22nd Law Commission of India is reportedly set to submit a report on the feasibility of conducting simultaneous elections in the country and recommending it in all likelihood for the 2029 elections. The Commission, headed by Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, has been working on the final report since February 2023.

The report, which will be submitted to the law ministry, currently headed by Arjun Meghwal, will be one of the three reports scheduled to be submitted. The other two are on reducing the minimum age of consent under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and on the recommendation of a law to provide for online filing of First Information Reports.

The submission of the simultaneous election report comes at a time when the government, citing 'national interest', has formed a high-level committee headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind to 'examine and make recommendations for holding simultaneous elections' to the Lok Sabha, state assemblies, municipalities and panchayats.