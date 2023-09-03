Yes, Minister: Kovind committee packed with yes-men

"Total eyewash" is what Indian National Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury called it on Saturday, 2 September, referring to the committee on the 'feasibility' of a 'one nation, one election' strategy.

The epithet was stated in Chowdhury's letter to Union home minister Amit Shah, written to decline a place in the eight-member committee to which Chowdhury had been nominated. The committee is to be chaired by former president of India Ram Nath Kovind.

The prompt refusal of the leader of the largest Opposition party in the Lok Sabha should certainly raise questions about the committee and its composition.

Chowdhury questioned the decision to leave out the leader of the largest Opposition party in the Rajya Sabha too, and added that the committee was constituted with pre-determined recommendations in mind.