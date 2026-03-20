Law students across India oppose transgender rights amendment bill

More than 40 student organisations from over 25 law schools across India have jointly opposed the proposed Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026, raising concerns over its impact on existing legal protections and community rights.

Groups including the Students' Federation of India and the All India Students' Association, along with student bodies from institutions such as National Law School of India University, NALSAR University of Law, Jamia Millia Islamia and Government Law College Mumbai, issued a collective statement on 20 March condemning the proposed legislation.

One of the central objections relates to the Bill’s provisions on gender identity. Critics argue that it effectively removes the principle of self-identification, which was recognised by the Supreme Court in the landmark NALSA v. Union of India ruling. The proposed amendments introduce a requirement for individuals to obtain certification through a process involving a medical board and approval by a district authority.

Student groups have also raised concerns about what they describe as a narrowing of the legal definition of “transgender”. According to the joint statement, the revised framework appears to prioritise biological criteria and certain socio-cultural identities, potentially excluding trans men, non-binary and genderqueer individuals from formal recognition.