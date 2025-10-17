SC flags apathy for transgenders, asks Centre to frame equal opportunity policy

In a significant judgment aimed at addressing persistent discrimination against transgender persons, the Supreme Court on Friday directed the Union government to frame an “equal opportunity policy” within three months of receiving recommendations from a newly constituted advisory panel, observing that the rights guaranteed under existing law have been “brutishly reduced to dead letters”.

A Bench of Justices J.B. Pardiwala and R. Mahadevan expressed deep concern that, despite the enactment of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019 and corresponding Rules of 2020, the community continues to face marginalisation, exclusion, and systemic neglect.

“The community continues to face discrimination and marginalisation, with a scarcity of healthcare, economic opportunities and non-inclusive educational policies adding to their struggles,” the Bench observed.

Describing the attitude of both the Centre and states as “grossly apathetic”, the court said it was disheartening that more than a decade after its 2014 judgment in the NALSA case — which recognised the right to self-identify gender — the transgender community still has to seek repeated judicial intervention to enforce even basic protections.

The judges observed that the statutory safeguards provided under the 2019 Act had largely remained unimplemented. “Systemic barriers like the absence of the option of a ‘third gender’ make the entry of transgender persons in the organised workforce impossible,” the Bench noted.

“Even if they are hired, they are expected to keep their identity hidden, which is grossly violative of one’s right to dignity under Article 21,” it said, stressing that discrimination in workplaces and professional spaces continued despite the law being in force for over five years.

The judgment came on a petition filed by a transgender woman who alleged that she had been humiliated and dismissed from two private schools in Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat because of her gender identity. The court directed the Centre, the UP and Gujarat governments, and the school in Gujarat to each pay Rs 50,000 in compensation for the discrimination she suffered.