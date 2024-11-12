Lawyer Faizan Khan arrested from Chhattisgarh for threatening Shah Rukh Khan

A man named Mohammad Faizan Khan, who gave out death threats to actor Shah Rukh Khan, was arrested from Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, 12 November.

The accused, a lawyer, was arrested from his residence in Chhattisgarh's Raipur, TV reports said. Faizan Khan made a threatening call to Bollywood’s 'Badshah' and demanded Rs 50 lakh. He was arrested after he failed to appear before the Mumbai Police.

Earlier, the accused claimed that his mobile phone was stolen and was subsequently used to make the threatening call last week. He also said that he filed a police case regarding a 'stolen phone' on 2 November.

According to reports, a case was registered against him by the Mumbai police under sections 308(4) (extortion involving threats of death or serious injury) and 351(3)(4) (criminal intimidation) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) as the threat call was made from a phone number registered in his name.

The superstar received the death threat last month; this was after the success of two movies - 'Pathaan' and 'Jawan'.