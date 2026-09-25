Lawyers’ body flags ‘out-of-turn’ SC listing of plea by CEC’s daughter

Lawyers Association for Constitution questions why Medha Roopam’s petitions were heard by a bench not ordinarily assigned preventive detention matters

Body also raises concerns over the muting of audio and restricted media access during the Supreme Court hearing

SC has since clarified that its stay covers strictures against Roopam and the Rs 5 lakh compensation order, not the quashing of Akriti Chaudhary’s NSA detention

A lawyers’ body has written to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant questioning what it described as the ‘out-of-turn’ listing of petitions filed by Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida) district magistrate Medha Roopam, daughter of chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, against an Allahabad High Court ruling over the detention of a student activist under the National Security Act (NSA).

The Lawyers Association for Constitution (LAFC), in an open letter dated 24 September, raised questions over the petitions being placed before a bench of Justices Satish Chandra Sharma and N. Kotiswar Singh despite preventive detention and habeas corpus matters being assigned to other benches under the Supreme Court’s roster. It also objected to audio from the proceedings being muted and media access to the video-conferencing feed allegedly being restricted during the hearing.

The association said the circumstances surrounding the listing gave an appearance of ‘special treatment’ and could set a ‘wrong precedent’. It pointed out that Roopam is the daughter of the CEC and argued that the circumstances therefore required greater transparency.

The allegations concern the Supreme Court proceedings arising from the detention of 25-year-old Akriti Chaudhary, a Delhi University graduate who was arrested following workers’ protests in Noida earlier this year.

Chaudhary was initially detained in April in connection with cases stemming from the protests, which were held in support of workers demanding higher wages. The Uttar Pradesh authorities subsequently invoked the NSA against her on 13 May.

On 2 September, a division bench of the Allahabad High Court comprising Justices Atul Sreedharan and Achal Sachdev quashed Chaudhary’s detention, finding serious infirmities in the invocation of the preventive detention law.