LF asks Mamata Banerjee to meet agitating junior doctors immediately

The Left Front on Monday demanded that West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee "call agitating junior doctors for a meeting immediately to resolve their demands".

In an open letter to Banerjee, Left Front chairman Biman Bose urged her to take a humane view of the situation as the indefinite hunger strike by the medics entered its 10th day. "We demand that as the chief minister of the state, you sit with the junior doctors immediately for a dialogue to resolve their ten-point demands," Bose wrote.

He noted that the general public has joined the protests by doctors over the "rape-murder of the post-graduate trainee at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9".

Stating that junior doctors have been on an indefinite hunger strike since 5 October, and that some are already suffering from serious health conditions as a result, Bose insisted that the CM, who also holds the health portfolio, "take steps to resolve the imbroglio".

Meanwhile, demanding a quick and transparent probe by the CBI into the alleged rape-murder of the doctor at R.G. Kar hospital, agitating junior doctors on Monday evening took out a rally to Raj Bhavan and submitted a memorandum to the governor's office.

The protesting doctors are demanding justice for their deceased colleague and the immediate removal of health secretary Narayan Swarup Nigam. Their other demands include the establishment of a centralised referral system for all hospitals and medical colleges in the state, implementation of a bed vacancy monitoring system, and the formation of task forces to ensure essential provisions for CCTV, on-call rooms and washrooms at their workplaces.