The SFI, AISA and AIDSO were among the groups that marched in north Kolkata on Saturday over a reported attack on a College Street bookstall.

An SFI leader said the march defended the right to read freely. Former CPI(M) Rajya Sabha member Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya joined in solidarity.

The SFI and ABVP accused each other of throwing stones during Wednesday’s clashes, which prompted a heavy police deployment.

Left-wing student organisations marched through north Kolkata on Saturday to protest against what they described as an attack on their bookstall near the main campus of the University of Calcutta three days earlier.

The rally, organised by groups including the SFI, AISA and AIDSO, covered just over 2 km from Hedua to College Street, the city’s bookselling hub. Many marchers carried books, while placards and banners called for the protection of education and culture in West Bengal. An SFI leader said the march was intended to defend the right to read freely.