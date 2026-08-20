Jadavpur Varsity unrest: Hold student polls, let's see who wins, SFI tells BJP
BJP distances itself from ABVP as Jadavpur unrest brings student elections, campus violence and emblem vandalism into focus
The latest unrest at Jadavpur University has once again brought an old question back into focus: when will student elections return to colleges and universities in West Bengal? The Left has now challenged the BJP government to hold elections across the state, arguing that a democratic student mandate would settle the question of who actually commands support on campuses.
The challenge came as Jadavpur University witnessed a day of confrontation between the Left-backed Students' Federation of India (SFI) and the BJP-linked Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). What began with a dispute over a general body meeting on Wednesday night spilled onto the streets on Thursday, 20 August, with allegations of assaults, police high-handedness, broken barricades and damage to the university's heritage emblem.
The BJP, however, sought to distance itself from the ABVP, with state president Shamik Bhattacharya saying the student organisation was separate from the party. "The ABVP is an independent organisation; they do not operate under BJP directives — unlike the SFI or Chhatra Parishad." He added that questions of law and order should be answered by the police minister or chief minister.
The distancing came as the university's heritage emblem became one of the most visible flashpoints of the confrontation. During the clashes, the ring surrounding the university's emblem was broken. Left groups alleged that the emblem, designed by renowned artist Nandalal Bose, was damaged when ABVP supporters tried to climb the gate.
A senior university teacher said, "People who have no relation with the university have attacked our students and sadly even broke our iron emblem on the gate. I hope the state government will take action against these goons."
Poet and professor Angshuman Kar called the incident deeply disturbing. "Nothing can be more unfortunate than this. This proves that they have no knowledge of the history of India and have no respect for these things. I hope the state government take a note of this," he said.
The political argument over student elections, meanwhile, acquired a much more physical form on Thursday.
SFI state committee secretary Debanjan Dey said the Left had challenged the previous Trinamool Congress government to restore student elections but that no elections were held. "We are now challenging the BJP to hold the elections and then it will be proved that people of Bengal want a BJP-mukt (free) state," he said.
Left leader and lawyer Sayan Banerjee said student elections had been demanded repeatedly during the TMC years and that the Left had even approached courts. "We tell them, if they have the guts, they should allow the elections and we will all know the students' mandate immediately. I tell you that ABVP will be nowhere," he said. He also questioned the BJP's claim that the Jadavpur confrontation represented a genuine student movement. "If this was a students' protest, why did the BJP MLA of Jadavpur reach JU?"
ISF leader Nawsad Siddique took a similar position. "Instead of the BJP or its student organisations forcefully trying to take control of colleges, the government should announce elections immediately. We will see who wins, and that party will have control then," he said.
The TMC, meanwhile, also sought to distance itself from the present controversy. Spokesperson Nilanjan Das pointed to the past, saying, "There were students' elections in JU during 2020." He added that the TMC's student wing had always wanted elections but that "some technical issues" had hindered the then government. "Now, we want the present state government to make sure elections take place as soon as possible," he said.
On Wednesday night, a Left-backed general body meeting of FETSU (Faculty of Engineering & Technology Students' Union) became a flashpoint when ABVP members questioned how such a meeting could be held without a currently active students' union. Both sides then accused each other of initiating violence. The Left alleged that ABVP members, including outsiders, attacked students and confined them inside Aurobindo Bhavan while fires were lit outside. ABVP members, meanwhile, claimed they were assaulted by a large group and later approached the police.
On Thursday, the confrontation spilled out of the campus and onto the streets. ABVP supporters, who had gathered for a procession from Golpark towards the university, were stopped by police barricades near Dhakuria flyover. Some attempted to push through the barricades. Another group reached gate no. 4 of the university, scaled it, and hoisted an ABVP flag. SFI supporters objected, and the confrontation intensified.
The confrontation was also marked by allegations of police brutality against Left protesters. Dipsita Dhar, who was leading the SFI demonstration at the 8B bus stand, alleged that she was manhandled despite the absence of women police officers. "When BJP goons set fire inside JU campus under the leadership of their local MLA, what did the police do? Now they are trying to knock us down on the road. They have also allowed BJP goons to break the barricades and reach the university gates. Is this democracy?"
Left protesters alleged that some police officers had no nameplates and that protesters were beaten so severely that some were left bleeding. They claimed officers were seen pulling students by their hair and forcing them to the ground.
The political presence of Jadavpur BJP MLA Sharbari Mukherjee sharpened the controversy. She joined the ABVP procession and declared, "Anti-national rhetoric will not be tolerated. Slogans like 'Inshallah' and 'azadi (freedom)' cannot be uttered." She also described Jadavpur as a "factory producing anti-national forces".
Her remarks drew an angry response from Left leader and academic Nandini Mukherjee, who asked, "Given the MLA's own conduct, against whom would the government invoke the anti-goonda act?"
The university administration has expressed concern over the continuing political violence. Vice-chancellor Chiranjib Bhattacharya said, "Political views may differ, but a university campus is a place for academics and the exchange of ideas." He called the clashes "highly undesirable" and said it was unfortunate that Jadavpur continued to "make headlines for the wrong reasons".
The larger question, however, remains unanswered. With no regular student elections, competing organisations can claim legitimacy without having to face a formal student mandate.