Jadavpur Varsity unrest: Hold student polls, let's see who wins, SFI tells BJP

The latest unrest at Jadavpur University has once again brought an old question back into focus: when will student elections return to colleges and universities in West Bengal? The Left has now challenged the BJP government to hold elections across the state, arguing that a democratic student mandate would settle the question of who actually commands support on campuses.

The challenge came as Jadavpur University witnessed a day of confrontation between the Left-backed Students' Federation of India (SFI) and the BJP-linked Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). What began with a dispute over a general body meeting on Wednesday night spilled onto the streets on Thursday, 20 August, with allegations of assaults, police high-handedness, broken barricades and damage to the university's heritage emblem.

The BJP, however, sought to distance itself from the ABVP, with state president Shamik Bhattacharya saying the student organisation was separate from the party. "The ABVP is an independent organisation; they do not operate under BJP directives — unlike the SFI or Chhatra Parishad." He added that questions of law and order should be answered by the police minister or chief minister.

The distancing came as the university's heritage emblem became one of the most visible flashpoints of the confrontation. During the clashes, the ring surrounding the university's emblem was broken. Left groups alleged that the emblem, designed by renowned artist Nandalal Bose, was damaged when ABVP supporters tried to climb the gate.