Modi slams 'anarchy' at Jadavpur Univ, Mamata hits back with open letter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday sharpened his attack on West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress at an election rally in Baruipur, accusing the state government of allowing “anarchy” to take hold at Jadavpur University — one of India’s most prominent higher education institutions.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee responded with an open letter and social media posts, calling his remarks an insult to Bengal’s youth and turning the charge of anarchy back on the Centre.

Addressing the rally ahead of phase two of the ongoing state Assembly elections, Modi invoked the university’s legacy while alleging a decline in its present condition. “The name of Jadavpur University was once spoken of with reverence across the globe,” he said. “Its foundation rested on nationalism. But today, threats echo within its premises. Anti-national slogans are scrawled on walls. Instead of studies, students hit the streets. We want learning, not chaos; empathy, not intimidation.”

He questioned how a state government that, in his view, was failing to safeguard a premier institution could secure Bengal’s future. The prime minister also referred to what the right-wing ecosystem is fond of calling the “tukde-tukde gang” — a nebulous catch-all used for alleged anti-national elements who wish to break the country into pieces (tukde) — and criticised what he described as disruptions to academic activity on campus.