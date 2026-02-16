Legal scrutiny or social advice? SC says 'don't trust anyone before marriage'

Observations by the Supreme Court during a bail hearing in an alleged false promise of marriage case have sparked debate over whether judicial remarks risk sounding like moral guidance rather than strictly legal reasoning.

A bench of Justices B.V. Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan, while hearing the plea, advised caution in pre-marital physical relationships, remarking that a boy and a girl before marriage were “total strangers” and should be careful. The court’s comments, though made in the course of assessing consent and the nature of the relationship, reflected a tone that some legal observers may interpret as moral cautioning rather than purely legal analysis.

“It’s consensual… maybe we are old-fashioned but you must be very careful, nobody should believe anybody before marriage,” the bench observed, according to proceedings.

The case itself concerns serious allegations — including rape on the pretext of marriage and claims of coercion — and remains under judicial consideration. However, the emphasis on personal choices and conduct before marriage has drawn attention because courts traditionally confine themselves to determining legality, consent and criminal intent rather than prescribing social norms.

During the hearing, Justice B.V. Nagarathna questioned the woman’s decision to travel to Dubai with the accused and indicated that the matter appeared to arise from a consensual relationship, while suggesting mediation and possible settlement between the parties. The bench posted the matter for further hearing on Wednesday.