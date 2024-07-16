Legitimate right of Rahul Gandhi for speedy decision on defamation complaint: HC

The Bombay High Court has said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has a legitimate right for an expeditious decision on merits over a 2014 defamation complaint for his alleged remarks against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

A single bench of Justice Prithviraj Chavan in the order of 12 July said Article 21 of the Constitution provides the right to a speedy trial for everyone and a free and fair trial is something that is absolutely necessary.

The court made the remarks while allowing Gandhi's petition to quash a magistrate's order permitting an RSS worker to submit fresh and additional documents in the pending criminal defamation complaint.

A detailed copy of the order was made available on Tuesday, 16 July.

In 2014, Sangh worker Rajesh Kunte lodged a defamation complaint before the Bhiwandi magistrate's court, claiming the Congress leader had made false and defamatory statements during a speech that the RSS was responsible for the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi.

In 2023, the magistrate court at Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane district permitted Kunte to submit the transcript of Rahul Gandhi's speech, which was part of a petition the Congress leader filed in 2014 seeking quashing of the summons issued to him.

Kunte contended that by including the transcript as part of his petition, Rahul Gandhi had "unambiguously owned up to the speech and its contents".

The Congress leader challenged the magistrate's order before the high court.