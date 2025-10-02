Leh Buddhist council member found dead in suspected suicide
No suicide note was found at the scene, and police have launched inquest proceedings
A member of the general council of the Ladakh Buddhist Association (LBA) has died by suicide, according to the organisation’s president Chering Dorjay Lakruk.
Stenzin Dorjay, a resident of Skitmang village located around 100 km from Leh, was found hanging at his home early on Wednesday, 2 October. He is survived by his wife and two children.
Dorjay was known to be an ardent supporter of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who was detained under the National Security Act and has been held in a Jodhpur jail since 26 September.
Speaking to reporters during a local event, Lakruk — who also serves as co-chairman of the Leh Apex Body (LAB) — recalled Dorjay’s admiration for Wangchuk, noting that he had seen the two together during demonstrations on 24 September.
Dorjay’s brothers reported that he had become deeply distressed following the violent clashes in Leh on 24 September, which resulted in the deaths of four people and left many others injured.
“He was part of our movement advocating for statehood and constitutional safeguards under the Sixth Schedule. I remember him wanting to leave the hunger strike venue that day, but I stopped him,” Lakruk stated.
According to Lakruk, Dorjay’s mental state deteriorated in the days that followed, potentially leading to his decision to take his own life.
A local police official confirmed Dorjay’s death and said early investigations suggest he had consumed a significant amount of alcohol the night before. The post-mortem was conducted on 2 October, and his body was handed over to his family for the final rites.
No suicide note was found at the scene, and police have launched inquest proceedings to determine the exact circumstances surrounding his death.
