Leh Buddhist council member found dead in suspected suicide

A member of the general council of the Ladakh Buddhist Association (LBA) has died by suicide, according to the organisation’s president Chering Dorjay Lakruk.

Stenzin Dorjay, a resident of Skitmang village located around 100 km from Leh, was found hanging at his home early on Wednesday, 2 October. He is survived by his wife and two children.

Dorjay was known to be an ardent supporter of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who was detained under the National Security Act and has been held in a Jodhpur jail since 26 September.

Speaking to reporters during a local event, Lakruk — who also serves as co-chairman of the Leh Apex Body (LAB) — recalled Dorjay’s admiration for Wangchuk, noting that he had seen the two together during demonstrations on 24 September.