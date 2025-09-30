Modi 'betrayed' people of Ladakh, need judicial probe into police firing deaths: Rahul
Among those killed in Ladakh on 24 September was Kargil war veteran Tsewang Tharchin
Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had "betrayed" the people of Ladakh, and demanded an impartial judicial probe into the death of four protesters in police firing on 24 September.
Among those killed in Ladakh on that day was Kargil war veteran Tsewang Tharchin.
The Congress leader, who is on a four-nation tour of South America, posted a video on X of Tharchin's father and wrote in Hindi, "Father in the army, son in the army — patriotism runs in their blood. Yet the BJP government shot and killed this brave son of the nation, simply because he stood up for Ladakh and his rights."
The father's pain-filled eyes ask one question, is this the reward for serving the nation today, Gandhi added.
"We demand that an impartial judicial inquiry be conducted into these killings in Ladakh, and the culprits be given the harshest punishment... (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi ji, you have betrayed the people of Ladakh. They are demanding their rights. Communicate with them — stop the politics of violence and fear," the former Congress president said.
The Congress on Monday had said it was outrageous that ex-serviceman Tharchin was among those killed in firing by the security forces in Ladakh. In a post on X, Congress general secretary, in-charge, communications, Jairam Ramesh said, "Tsewang Tharchin was protesting peacefully for Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh. It should be a matter of the deepest anguish and outrage that he was killed along with three others."
Two days after the 24 September firing, climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was detained under the National Security Act and is reported to be lodged in Jodhpur Jail in Rajasthan, though his exact whereabouts remain a mystery.
On Tuesday, curfew relaxation in Leh was extended from four to seven hours beginning 10.00 am as the situation remained peaceful, according to police officials.
