Modi 'betrayed' people of Ladakh, need judicial probe into police firing deaths: Rahul

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had "betrayed" the people of Ladakh, and demanded an impartial judicial probe into the death of four protesters in police firing on 24 September.

Among those killed in Ladakh on that day was Kargil war veteran Tsewang Tharchin.

The Congress leader, who is on a four-nation tour of South America, posted a video on X of Tharchin's father and wrote in Hindi, "Father in the army, son in the army — patriotism runs in their blood. Yet the BJP government shot and killed this brave son of the nation, simply because he stood up for Ladakh and his rights."

The father's pain-filled eyes ask one question, is this the reward for serving the nation today, Gandhi added.