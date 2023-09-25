Leopards spotted in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur, residents in panic

Leopards have been spotted in residential parts of Sujanpur area in Hamirpur, triggering panic among villagers who are scared to venture out in the evening fearing an attack.

Some of these sightings have been captured on videos recorded by villagers and some have been seen on CCTV footage.

The forest department has ordered the installation of cages in these areas to protect people from attacks, SDM Rakesh Sharma said.

Leopards were spotted in Tira panchayat, Dera and Dhamdiyana areas of the Sujanpur Tira revenue sub division, villagers said.

“I saw three leopards during the morning hours adjacent to Mehli Khad (nallah) two days back and made a video on my mobile,” said Vijay Kumar, a resident of Tira. He said the leopards soon disappeared into the nearby forests.

Gram Panchayat Pradhan of Tira, Vamdev, said that leopards had made goats as their prey and that the matter has been reported to the local forest staff. He demanded that a cage be installed in the village to capture the wild animal.