Lets join a joint interrogation session regarding Sarada Scam: TMC leader to Suvendu

Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh, on Saturday, dared the Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari to face the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) jointly with him in connection with the multi-crore Saradha chit fund scam.

Ghosh's challenge comes as a retaliation to Adhikari's July 20 letter to the CBI director demanding questioning of both West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Kunal Ghosh in relation to the Ponzi scam.

In his letter, Adhikari had pointed out that Ghosh needs to be questioned especially against the backdrop of the fact that when jailed in the matter, he had described Banerjee as the principal beneficiary of the said chit fund scam.

On Saturday, Ghosh resorted to a Twitter message in reaction to the letter from Adhikari to the CBI director.