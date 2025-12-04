LIC has Rs 48,284.62 crore invested in Adani Group as of 30 Sep: Sitharaman

Two months after media reports alleged that the Modi government had quietly crafted a $3.9-billion lifeline for the debt-heavy Adani conglomerate via the state-owned Life Insurance Corporation of India, New Delhi has formally disclosed LIC’s exposure — and insisted everything is above board.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said LIC has Rs 48,284.62 crore sunk into Adani Group firms as of 30 September: Rs 38,658.85 crore in equities and Rs 9,625.77 crore in debt instruments. Of this, Rs 5,000 crore went into secured non-convertible debentures issued this year by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ).

The assurance came in response to pointed questions from MPs Mohammed Jawed and Mahua Moitra, who sought clarity on why LIC has expanded investments despite regulatory scrutiny of the conglomerate. The government, however, refused to divulge a full roster of LIC’s private-sector investments, arguing that a “granular, exhaustive list” would be commercially unwise and could compromise the insurer’s market position.

The MPs asked whether the Centre or the Department of Financial Services had nudged public-sector financial institutions towards Adani securities, what diligence was performed, and whether watchdogs such as SEBI and the RBI were consulted. They also sought company-wise details of LIC’s first and subsequent Adani exposures, as well as a full inventory of its investments across private firms.