Curfew relaxed in Manipur; all-party meeting held

Even as tension prevails in several Manipur districts and the Army and central para-military forces continued their vigil in the strife-torn areas, the administration in the most volatile Churachandpur district relaxed the curfew on Sunday for three hours from 10 a.m.



Churachandpur District Magistrate Sharath Chandra Arroju in a notification said the subsequent relaxations will be reviewed and notified based on the assessment of the prevailing law and order situation.



People were seen coming out to buy food, medicines and other essential commodities during the curfew relaxation period from 7 am to 10 am in riot-affected Churachandpur town.



Army and Assam Rifles columns conducted a flag march through the town as soon as the curfew relaxation ended at 10 am. In all some 120-125 Army columns have been deployed in the entire riot-hit state.



Sources said some 10,000 soldiers, para-military and central police forces have been deployed in Manipur.