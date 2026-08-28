Messi Kerala project under ED scrutiny over Rs 126 crore overseas payments

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has initiated an investigation under the Foreign Exchange Management Act into the alleged transfer of Rs 126 crore overseas in connection with the visit of football star Lionel Messi and the Argentina national team to Kerala that was scheduled for December 2025 but got eventually cancelled.

The agency is examining whether foreign exchange rules were breached when funds associated with the project were remitted to sports management companies abroad. The event had been announced during the previous Pinarayi Vijayan government but did not materialise.

The investigation is at a preliminary stage and is focused on the manner in which the money was transferred, its source and the overseas entities that received it.

The ED has collected bank records and copies of agreements reportedly signed by Reporter Broadcasting Company, which played a prominent role in promoting the proposed event.

Documents have also been sought from the GST Department and the then sports department. The agency has begun the process of obtaining additional records related to the project from the state government.

Investigators are examining the financial arrangements involving private sponsors and corporate entities that allegedly contributed money towards the event. The role of financial organisations outside Kerala that reportedly provided funds to Reporter Broadcasting Company is also under scrutiny.