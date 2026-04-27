Loco pilots’ union seeks stricter action in Salem sexual assault case
Loco pilots’ union seeks stricter action in Salem sexual assault case
The All India Loco Running Staff Association has urged Southern Railway to take stricter action against a chief loco inspector accused of sexually assaulting a woman assistant loco pilot in Tamil Nadu’s Salem Division, saying the current penalty is inadequate.
In a representation to the Southern Railway general manager, the union expressed strong dissatisfaction with the action taken following a fact-finding inquiry by the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC).
‘Punishment shocks conscience’, says union
Based on the ICC’s findings, Southern Railway transferred the accused official to Coimbatore and issued a warning of stringent action in case of recurrence.
The union termed the decision insufficient given the gravity of the allegations.
“An attempt to rape a lady Assistant Loco Pilot… has resulted in a mere warning and transfer. It sends a disturbing signal to women workers,” said L. Mony, Central Working President of AILRSA.
The union has sought the general manager’s intervention to ensure what it described as justice for the victim.
Victim challenges ICC recommendation
The woman assistant loco pilot has also filed an appeal before the Divisional Railway Manager of the Salem Division, questioning the adequacy of the punishment.
According to her complaint, the incident took place on 13 September 2025, when she was alone at the Crew Booking Office in Erode for an orientation-related examination.
The accused allegedly touched her inappropriately, as recorded by the ICC while noting her statement.
In its report, the ICC said the charges against the official were proved and noted that he had accepted the allegations during the inquiry.
The committee recommended transfer from the Erode depot and issuance of a strict warning, which was implemented by the administration.
‘More than mere touching’: victim
In her appeal, the victim said the incident constituted aggravated sexual harassment and assault, citing provisions under Sections 74 and 75 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
“It was not mere touching… it was a grave violation,” she said, adding that the accused allegedly planned the act knowing she would be alone.
She said she managed to escape after resisting and expressed concern that the seriousness of the incident was not adequately reflected in the action taken.
The case has raised concerns among railway staff and unions regarding workplace safety and the handling of sexual harassment complaints.
Southern Railway has not publicly commented beyond the action taken based on the ICC recommendations.
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