Loco pilots’ union seeks stricter action in Salem sexual assault case

The All India Loco Running Staff Association has urged Southern Railway to take stricter action against a chief loco inspector accused of sexually assaulting a woman assistant loco pilot in Tamil Nadu’s Salem Division, saying the current penalty is inadequate.

In a representation to the Southern Railway general manager, the union expressed strong dissatisfaction with the action taken following a fact-finding inquiry by the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC).

‘Punishment shocks conscience’, says union

Based on the ICC’s findings, Southern Railway transferred the accused official to Coimbatore and issued a warning of stringent action in case of recurrence.

The union termed the decision insufficient given the gravity of the allegations.

“An attempt to rape a lady Assistant Loco Pilot… has resulted in a mere warning and transfer. It sends a disturbing signal to women workers,” said L. Mony, Central Working President of AILRSA.

The union has sought the general manager’s intervention to ensure what it described as justice for the victim.