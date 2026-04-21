‘Why is IO playing hide and seek?’: SC pulls up UP in Noida hate crime case

The Supreme Court on 21 April expressed displeasure over the Uttar Pradesh government’s handling of a 2021 alleged hate crime case in Noida, questioning why key penal provisions were not invoked and asking why the investigating officer was “playing hide and seek” with the court.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta raised concerns over the compliance affidavit filed by the police and sought clarification from Additional Solicitor General K.M. Nataraj, appearing for the state.

The court specifically questioned why Section 153-B of the IPC (Indian Penal Code), which deals with imputations prejudicial to national integration, had not been added in the case.

Court flags gaps in investigation

The bench noted that earlier submissions before the court had indicated that offences under Sections 153-B and 295-A of the IPC were made out based on the complaint, and that the FIR should have included these provisions.

Section 295-A pertains to deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings.

During the hearing, counsel for the petitioner said Section 153-B had again not been invoked despite earlier directions.

“Why is your IO (investigating officer) playing hide and seek with this court?” the bench asked.

Nataraj informed the court that the trial court had permitted further investigation and assured that necessary provisions would be added.