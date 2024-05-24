Lok Sabha polls: Phase 6 to see some crucial battles

India's longest ever Lok Sabha election exercise is nearing completion with just two more phases left of a total of seven. Elections to 429 seats have been conducted over the first five phases and on Saturday, 25 May, another 58 constituencies across six states and two Union Territories will go to polls, including the seven Parliamentary seats in the national capital region. In Odisha, 42 Assembly seats will simultaneously go to polls.

Of these seats, the BJP had won 40 in the 2019 elections, and the Congress not even one.

The states going to polls are Bihar (8 seats), Haryana (all 10 constituencies), Jammu and Kashmir (1), Jharkhand (4), Delhi (all 7), Odisha (6), Uttar Pradesh (14), and West Bengal (8). Polling in the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat in J&K was rescheduled by the Election Commission last month from 7 to 20 May citing "logistical reasons".

In phase six, UP received the highest number of nomination forms, 470 from 14 Parliamentary constituencies, followed by Haryana, with 370 nominations from 10 constituencies.

There are over 8.93 lakh registered voters aged over 85, 23,659 voters aged above 100, and 9.58 lakh PwD (persons with disabilities) for this phase who have been provided the option to vote from their homes.

There will be 2,222 flying squads, 2,295 static surveillance teams, 819 video surveillance teams and 569 video viewing teams monitoring tomorrow's polls.

Several businessmen and some of this election's wealthiest candidates are in the fray in this phase, with phase seven coming up on 1 June.