Lok Sabha polls: BJP takes down three Insta posts after ECI rap

Three controversial posts on the Instagram handle of the BJP's Chhattisgarh unit were taken down on Friday following intervention by the state's chief electoral officer (CEO), the Indian Express has reported.

According to the report, Chhattisgarh CEO Reena Kangale announced that a "strong warning" had been issued to the party to prevent the uploading of similar content in the future.

The first post, uploaded on 15 May, was an animated video depicting a man in a skull cap and green clothes robbing a woman. When the woman called for help, a caricature of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi appeared, took the woman's purse, and handed it to the man.

"The second post, uploaded on 20 May, was an image showing a caricature of Rahul Gandhi snatching a woman's mangalsutra and handing it to a man," reads the report.

The third post, uploaded on 23 May, was an animated video originally posted by the BJP's Karnataka unit on 7 May. It showed Rahul Gandhi placing a large egg labelled 'Muslim' in a nest with smaller eggs labelled 'SC', 'ST', and 'OBC'.

"The hatchling from the 'Muslim' egg then grows larger and pushes the others out of the nest. This post received 1,040 likes," said the Indian Express report.