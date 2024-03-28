Lok Sabha polls: Congress releases 14 names, fields Rao Yadvendra Singh against Scindia

The Congress on Wednesday, 27 March released its eighth list of 14 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections, fielding Rao Yadvendra Singh against Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in Madhya Pradesh's Guna.

It also fielded Pratap Bhanu Sharma against former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Vidisha. Tarvar Singh Lodhi has been nominated from Damoh.

In Uttar Pradesh, the Congress nominated Dolly Sharma from Ghaziabad, Nakul Dubey from Sitapur, Shivram Valmiki from Bulandshahr (SC) seat and Virendra Chaudhary from Maharajganj.

The Congress announced candidates for four seats each in Uttar Pradesh and Telangana, and three each in Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand. With this, the total number of candidates declared by the party so far has reached 208.

In Jharkhand, the Congress named Kalicharan Munda from the Khunti (ST) seat, Sukhdeo Bhagat from Lohardaga (ST) and Jai Prakashbhai Patel from the Hazaribagh constituency.

In Telangana, the party has fielded Athram Suguna from Adilabad, Tatiparthi Jeevan Reddy from Nizamabad, Neelam Madhu from Medak and Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy from Bhongir.

The announcement of the 14 candidates came hours after top Congress leaders met to discuss the party's Lok Sabha poll candidates in Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Goa and Jharkhand.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Sonia Gandhi, party general secretary K C Venugopal and the members of its Central Election Committee (CEC), including senior leaders Ambika Soni, Madhusudan Mistry, Uttam Kumar Reddy and Salman Khurshid, were present at the meeting.