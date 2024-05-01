Lok Sabha polls: Raj Babbar from Gurugram, Anand Sharma from Kangra

The Congress on Tuesday, 30 April, announced it was fielding former Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Raj Babbar from Gurugram in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

The Congress is also fielding former union minister Anand Sharma from the Kangra Lok Sabha consitutency and Satpal Raizada from Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh. Veteran leader Bhushan Patil is to stand from Mumbai North.

It is important to mention here that Sharma will be fighting his first Lok Sabha poll from the Kangra constituency of Himachal Pradesh after four terms in the Rajya Sabha.