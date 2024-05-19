Lok Sabha polls: Phase 5 covers 49 seats in 6 states and 2 union territories

The general election season is now past its midpoint, with just three phases to go.

Elections to 380 seats have been conducted over the first four phases and on Monday, 20 May, another 49 seats across 6 states and 2 union territories will see voting in the fifth phase.

However, some states have key constituencies with star candidates in play or their last round of polling, and one of the states is conducting assembly polls too.

Of the 49 seats in the hustings tomorrow, the BJP had won 32 in 2019, while the Congress got only Rae Bareli. This time, the BJP is contesting for 40 of the seats, and the Congress from just 18 seats.

Campaigning for the fifth phase of polls ended on 18 May. A total of 695 candidates are vying for seats in this phase, including 82 women. Maharashtra has the maximum, with 512 nominations from 13 parliamentary constituencies, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 466 nominations from 14 constituencies.

This phase will mark the end of the polls in Maharashtra, with the final 13 out of its 48 constituencies voting, and the last phase of voting for Jammu and Kashmir too. The states and union territories going to the polls in the fifth phase now are Bihar (5 constituencies), Jammu and Kashmir (1), Jharkhand (3), Ladakh (1), Maharashtra (13), Odisha (5), Uttar Pradesh (14) and West Bengal (7). In Odisha, 35 Assembly seats will also go to polls in this phase.

Voting in the seven-phase elections began on 19 April and the last phase will be held on 1 June. The counting of votes will take place on 4 June. The voter turnouts in the first four phases — 19 April, 26 April, 7 May, 13 May — were 66.1, 66.7, 61 and 67.3 per cent, respectively.