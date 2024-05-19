PM contradicts 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas': Farooq Abdullah

National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, 18 May, of contradicting his own slogan of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas (In solidarity with everyone, development for everyone, with the trust of all)'.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister claimed that hatred for Muslims has gone up ever since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) assumed power at the Centre in 2014, while people are suffering due to inflation and growing unemployment. The prime minister, he alleged, kept making statements that were dividing the people of the country on the basis of religion.

"I have heard the (election) speeches of almost all prime ministers from Jawaharlal Nehru, and except Modi, everyone always talked about uniting people as that is the guarantee for our success as a country.

"His (Modi's) recent statements where he is talking about Muslims as outsiders, giving birth to more children, frightening Hindus by claiming that their properties, including the mangalsutras of their women, will be taken and distributed among the minority community have no parallel,"Abdullah said, addressing a Lok Sabha poll rally in the Surankote area of Poonch district.