Raebareli, Amethi not just constituencies for us: Rahul Gandhi

On a day when BJP president J.P. Nadda questioned if Congress leader Rahul Gandhi could be loyal to Raebareli when "he wasn’t to his old constituency" of Amethi, and seeking to retain the Raebareli seat held by his mother Sonia Gandhi for two decades, Rahul on Tuesday said he has an emotional family relationship with the people and will stand by both Amethi and Rae Bareli whenever required.

In a personal video with his mother shared on social media, Rahul is seen viewing family pictures in Amethi and Raebareli, and remembering their connect with the people of both Amethi and Raebareli.

Rahul is contesting the Raebareli Lok Sabha seat against the BJP's Dinesh Pratap Singh, who unsuccessfully contested the last Lok Sabha election against Sonia Gandhi. Rahul was earlier an MP from Amethi, but lost to Smriti Irani in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

"Raebareli and Amethi are not just constituencies for us, they are our karmabhoomi, every corner of which holds the memories of generations. Looking at old photographs with my mother, I also remembered my father and grandmother, who began this tradition of service, which was carried forward by me and my mother," Rahul said in a post in Hindi on X.

"This relationship of more than 100 years, built on the foundation of love and trust, has given us everything. Whenever Amethi and Raebareli call us, we will be there," he added.