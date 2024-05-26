Varanasi: Priyanka Gandhi, Dimple Yadav take the fight to Modi

The roadshow, which spanned approximately 4 km from Durgakund to Ravidas Temple, drew thousands of participants.

After Kal Bhairav, Gandhi and Yadav paid their respects at the Kushmanda Mata temple in Durgakund.

Throughout the route, the leaders stopped at various points to address the public and solicit support for Ajay Rai, who is state Congress president for Uttar Pradesh as well.

"The huge crowd that gathered for the Parivartan road show by Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi and Samajwadi Party leader Dimple Yadav made it clear that the land of Varanasi is now ready to reject divisive politics," said Rai in an X post.