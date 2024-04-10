LS polls: SP manifesto offers pension for farmers, caste survey, MSP

The Samajwadi Party (SP) unveiled its manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections titled 'Janta Ka Maang Patra — Humara Adhikar,' encompassing a comprehensive 20-page vision.

One of the central pledges outlined in the document is the commitment to conduct a caste census by 2025, aiming to ensure justice and inclusive participation by 2029.

"The axis of the development of this country is the caste census, which is necessary. The right to food, the right to relief from inflation, the right to get out of poverty is necessary," said SP chief Akhilesh Yadav after launching the manifesto.

Additionally, the SP manifesto vows to fill all government vacancies for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Backward Classes by 2025. Expressing concern over widespread unemployment and deliberate paper leaks, Yadav accused the BJP of enabling such malpractices.