Lok Sabha polls: Understanding over seat sharing in Bihar reached, says Tejashwi Yadav

Dismissing claims of tensions between his party and the Congress, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday, 26 March said an understanding over seat sharing for the Lok Sabha polls in Bihar has been reached and an announcement in this regard will be made in Patna soon.

Yadav attended an INDIA bloc meeting regarding Bihar's seat-sharing formula at Congress leader Mukul Wasnik's residence and later said his party, the Congress and the Left will fight the Lok Sabha polls together in Bihar.

He said the INDIA bloc partners have agreed orally on the seat-sharing arrangement and all the constituents are getting a respectable deal.

The former Bihar deputy chief minister said a formal announcement on seat sharing will be made in Patna in a day or so.