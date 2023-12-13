LS Secretariat writes to home ministry for review of Parliament security
Following the breach of security, the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha also demanded an explanation from Union home minister Amit Shah
In view of the massive security breach in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday afternoon, its Secretariat has written to the Union home ministry (MHA) seeking a security review of Parliament, sources said.
Earlier in the day, two people jumped in to the chamber from the visitor's gallery and sprayed yellow smoke from gas canisters.
The sources said during an all-party meeting called by the speaker, Trinamool Congress leaders cited the expulsion of their MP Mahua Moitra on the grounds of national security and demanded action against BJP's Mysuru MP Pratap Simha, on whose reference one of the men, identified as Sagar Sharma, gained entry into the Lok Sabha's visitors' gallery.
The two people who jumped into the Lok Sabha from the gallery were caught and handed over to Delhi Police, which has registered a case and is investigating the apparent security lapse.
A total of four people have been arrested in relation to the incident — Manoranjan D and Sagar Sharma from inside the house, and Amol Shinde and Neelam arrested earlier for protesting outside the Parliament building carrying cans that also emitted a yellow and red smoke.
Two more individuals, identified as Lalit and Vikram, and suspected to be their accomplices, are reportedly as yet untraced, though unconfirmed reports have spoken of a fifth arrest.
"While four have been held, the fifth has been identified. The two suspects and the four accused stayed in a house in Gurugram and it seems that the incident was planned. No mobile phones have been found on the accused and police are looking for their phones," said a police source.
Following the incident, the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha demanded an explanation from Union home minister Amit Shah on the security breach in the Lok Sabha, and also an adjournment of proceedings of the upper house. Some Opposition members later walked out in protest after the demands for an adjournment of the house and for Shah to come to the Rajya Sabha were not met.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines