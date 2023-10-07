'Love jihadis' must not be allowed in garba pandals, orders Gujarat VHP

The Gujarat government should ensure that 'love jihadis' do not enter garba pandals during the coming Navratri festival and that service providers at the events should not be from the Muslim community, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) demanded on Saturday, 7 October.

Talking to reporters, VHP joint general secretary Surendra Jain claimed that Hindu religious processions were being increasingly targeted, and hence the need for caution.

"Garba is an occasion to offer worship to (the) goddess," Jain said. "Some jihadis misuse such occasions. I would like to appeal to all the organisers of garba that pandal-walas (those who construct pandals), catering service people or members of security services should not be Muslim, and they should allow entry to any person only after checking ID card and Aadhaar card."

It was the Gujarat government's responsibility to ensure that "nobody tries to turn the pious event of garba into a love jihad target", he said.

"We will stop them, but there is a possibility of unrest. The government should ensure that law and order is maintained and love jihadis do not get close to the venues," said Jain.