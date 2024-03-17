Bihar's CEO takes proactive steps to increase low voter turnout

Bihar's chief electoral officer (CEO) H.R. Srinivasa has said that the low voter turnout in the state remains the biggest challenge for him and he is proactively making efforts to increase the same.

"The biggest challenge in Bihar is low voter turnout on the polling days. Bihar has the lowest polling percentage after Jammu and Kashmir in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The average turnout in the country was 67 per cent last time while in Bihar, it was 56 per cent," he told IANS on Saturday, 16 March.

"We are making efforts to increase voter turnout in the state. We have already launched many campaigns to encourage voters' engagement and participation in the Lok Sabha elections. We are appealing to people to reach polling booths and use their voting rights in maximum numbers," the CEO added.

Srinivasa further said that eligible people who haven't yet registered in the electoral roll are being encouraged to enroll in the voter list.

The number of first-time voters, who are in the 18-19 age group, is the lowest in the state while those in the 30-39 age group are the highest. A large number of young voters have enrolled their names in the electoral roll, he said.