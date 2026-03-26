LPG supply linked to mandatory shift to piped gas in serviced areas

The Centre has announced that households may lose access to LPG cylinder supplies if they fail to switch to piped natural gas (PNG) in areas where such connectivity is available, as part of a push to expand the city gas distribution network and diversify fuel usage.

The Hindu reported that the move is intended to accelerate the adoption of PNG infrastructure and reduce dependence on a single source of cooking fuel, officials said.

In a related directive, the Central Consumer Protection Authority has instructed hotels and restaurants not to impose additional charges such as “LPG charges” or “fuel cost recovery” on customers. The authority termed such levies unfair trade practices and warned that strict action would be taken against violators.