LPG supply linked to mandatory shift to piped gas in serviced areas
New measures aim to expand gas network and curb unfair pricing practices while assuring adequate fuel supplies
The Centre has announced that households may lose access to LPG cylinder supplies if they fail to switch to piped natural gas (PNG) in areas where such connectivity is available, as part of a push to expand the city gas distribution network and diversify fuel usage.
The Hindu reported that the move is intended to accelerate the adoption of PNG infrastructure and reduce dependence on a single source of cooking fuel, officials said.
In a related directive, the Central Consumer Protection Authority has instructed hotels and restaurants not to impose additional charges such as “LPG charges” or “fuel cost recovery” on customers. The authority termed such levies unfair trade practices and warned that strict action would be taken against violators.
The government also sought to reassure the public over fuel availability, stating that there is no shortage of petrol, diesel or LPG across the country. It urged citizens not to be influenced by rumours circulating on social media or to engage in panic buying.
According to the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, refineries are currently operating at high capacity with adequate crude oil reserves. Officials said that sufficient stocks of petrol and diesel are being maintained, and that fuel retail outlets continue to function normally nationwide.
The measures come amid efforts to strengthen energy infrastructure while ensuring consumer protection and stability in fuel supply.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines