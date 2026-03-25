As LPG crisis deepens, Opposition attacks govt over black marketing

As the US-Israel–Iran conflict enters its fourth week, a deepening energy crisis is beginning to hit households across India, with shortages of cooking gas and rising complaints of black marketing triggering political confrontation and public distress.

Supply disruptions ranging from petrol to LPG cylinders have decreased. Even as the government maintains that there is no significant decline in supply. On the ground, however, panic booking is on the rise and delivery delays have become routine, particularly in urban and industrial clusters.

In Sahibabad, part of the Delhi-NCR region, several consumers told National Herald that despite booking LPG cylinders days in advance, deliveries have not been made. Some alleged their consumer numbers showed deliveries that never reached them.

“I have been coming here for the last seven days,” said Ramesh, a daily wage worker who went to lodge a complaint at Yadu gas agency. “My booking is confirmed, but the cylinder hasn’t been delivered.”

“The cylinders are going to the black market,” alleged a dhaba owner in Vaishali, who claimed he paid Rs 35,000 for seven cylinders nearly Rs 5,000 per cylinder, far above the earlier rate of around Rs 1,800.